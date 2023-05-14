Some cloudy conditions through the Miami Valley will continue overnight. Temps will get down in the 50s, and a chance of some showers late into the night that could continue into the morning hours as the sun comes up. Considerable cloud cover early in the day will give way to high clouds in the afternoon, but the sun could peak through at times. Another chance of showers tomorrow night that will continue into the daytime. Sunshine in the middle of the week before some thunderstorm chances going into the weekend.

