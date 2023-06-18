A beautiful day to celebrate all dads today! Lots of sunshine in the forecast with low humidity. No troubles weatherwise today. Tonight, an area of low pressure passes to our south and this system will spread chances of showers and a few storms into the Miami Valley on Monday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 84

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, chances of showers towards morning. Low 63

JUNETEENTH(MONDAY): Scattered showers and storms. High 84

Still a chance of showers on Tuesday. Dry mid week. Chances of showers and storms for the end of the week and next weekend. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.