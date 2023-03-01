Southerly winds will increase today, helping temperatures get unseasonably warm. We expect to hit a record high this afternoon, reaching near 70 degrees. The current record for this date is 66, set back in 1976. We’ll see a lot of sun through the first part of the day, with more clouds moving in during the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance of some thunderstorms by evening.

There is a low-end severe weather risk for portions of Greene, Butler, Warren and Clinton counties. The thunderstorms will be around early tonight before ending. Dry weather is expected on Thursday, but it will be much cooler.

TODAY: Mostly sunny early with increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy and unseasonably warm, with a chance of scattered showers/thunderstorms by evening. High 70

TONIGHT: Scattered showers/thunderstorms early on, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 55

FRIDAY: Cloudy windy and cool with showers and the chance of thunder. High 57

A strong storm system moves in for the end of the week. Friday looks windy and rainy, with heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s, but will turn chilly for the start of the weekend.