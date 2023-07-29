Severe weather rolled through the Miami Valley early this morning. Numerous trees and power lines were reported down. Today we should see some sunshine after morning clouds break up and showers and storms come to end. The rest of the day will be breezy and humid. Depending on the amount of sunshine, we will have to see if the atmosphere can destabilize again for new storm development this afternoon and evening. If so, showers and storms will likely be isolated.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Breezy, warm and humid. Isolated PM shower or storm. High 87.

TONIGHT: Isolated evening shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Low 66

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 85.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast through Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A low chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday.