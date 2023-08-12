Today looks like we will be dealing with unsettled weather throughout the Miami Valley. There is a slight chance of severe weather with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain as the main threats. Not a complete washout and there may be some locations that don’t get any rain. Just be prepared as you are out and about today. Sunday looks warm and humid with showers and storms developing late Sunday night.

TODAY: Breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 87

TONIGHT: Storms possible early. Clearing skies late with patchy fog developing. Low 66

SUNDAY: Areas of morning fog. Mix of sun and clouds. High 88. Storms develop Sunday night.

Scattered showers and storms on Monday as we start out the work week. Many kids are heading back to the classroom this week and mid week looks pretty nice with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.