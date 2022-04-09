Rain and snow showers will be on and off through the morning. Additional showers with a low chance of thunder this afternoon. There may even be some graupel or hail later today. Gusty winds and chilly temperatures are expected as well. Normal high this time of the year is 62.

TODAY: Rain/snow showers, breezy and cold. High 42

TONIGHT: Evening showers, partial clearing and patchy frost. Cold. Low 31, outlying areas in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer. High 58

A nice warming trend through mid week as temperatures rise into the low 70s. Chances of rain persist nearly every day. Best chances of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.