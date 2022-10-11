An abundance of sunshine and warm temperatures today. Gusty winds are in the forecast for today and the next several days. Chances of a few showers tonight in the northern Miami Valley. Better chances of showers and isolated storms on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 78

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, few showers north. Mild. Low 57

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Chance of showers with isolated PM storms. Windy. High 76

Turning cooler Thursday with the passage of a strong cold front. Rain comes to an end Thursday morning. Highs for the end of the week in the 50s and 60s. Slight chance of more showers this upcoming weekend.