Warm outside again today before a cold front kicks ups the wind and temperatures drop. Highs should be around 80 this afternoon. The cold front should be tracking through the Miami Valley late this afternoon. We may see some clouds with the front. Winds may gust to 20-25 mph and temperatures are expected to drop quickly into the 60s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, breezy and much cooler. Low 45

THURSDAY: Much cooler and breezy. High 68.

Going into the holiday weekend…we will see a warming trend over the next several days with highs in the 70s and 80s. Little if any chances of rain for the long weekend.