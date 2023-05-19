Most of Friday will be dry in the Miami Valley, with a mix of sun and clouds. There is just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm throughout the day. Rain will increase during the evening hours as a cold front moves in. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight.

Any lingering showers will be moving out of the area early Saturday morning. We expect increasing sunshine through the day, and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a slight shower chance. High 78

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 52

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 68

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 76

The weekend looks fantastic! We will enjoy a lot of sunshine, dry weather and comfortable temperatures. It will get much warmer next week.