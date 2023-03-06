We’re starting the week with a nice warm-up! Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon, with a southwest breeze increasing 10 to 20 mph. After a few passing morning showers across the northern Miami Valley, a majority of the day will be dry. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today.

An area of low pressure will bring a cold front through tonight, and this will bring in a few more widely scattered showers. Any rain will move out by the Tuesday morning drive. Clouds will linger through the first part of the day, but it will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler air will be in place for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Showers in the northern counties this morning, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and unseasonably mild. High 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 37

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. High 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 46

It will be dry through Thursday, with the next chance for showers arriving Thursday night into Friday. This initially looks to be rain, but we could see some snow mix in over the upcoming weekend.