Finally some warmer weather returns just in time for the weekend. We have an Indian summer for the next several days with lot of sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures running above normal. Average high is 64.

TODAY: Breezy and much warmer. Mostly sunny. High 68

TONIGHT: Clear skies, not as cold. Low 48

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High near 75

We continue the dry and warm trend through Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Next chance of rain is on Wednesday and temperatures will drop into the 60s for highs.