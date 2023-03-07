After highs in the low 70s on Monday, today will be much cooler. Highs will only recover into the upper 40s this afternoon, but that is actually right around normal for this time of year. We do expect increasing sunshine for the afternoon, and dry weather will continue.

Overnight will be mostly clear and cold. Lows drop into the upper 20s through Wednesday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday afternoon, with highs again quite seasonable.

TODAY: Morning clouds will give way to plenty of afternoon sun. Breezy and much cooler. High 48

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and seasonable. High 47

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 50

Temperatures will get back up into the low 50s for the second half of the week. Dry weather will continue through Thursday, with the chance of showers arriving for Thursday night and Friday.