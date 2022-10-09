After seeing some morning frost, today we will once again have ample sunshine. Temperatures rise rapidly this morning through the 40s to the 50s by early afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 60s today with gusty southwesterly winds. Perfect weather for outdoor fall activities and events.

TODAY: Breezy and mild. Mostly sunny. High 65

TONIGHT: Clear and not as cool. Low 43

COLUMBUS DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 70

We continue a warming trend through Wednesday as highs rise into the upper 70s. Turning cooler with chances of showers Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs for the end of the week are expected in the 60s along with gusty winds.