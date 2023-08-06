A warm front pushes through the Miami Valley this morning and this will bring in a more humid air mass for a couple of days. The front may spark an spotty shower or storm. A cold front drops into the area overnight tonight and this brings in another chance for showers and storms overnight tonight and on Monday.

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low chance of a shower or storm. Breezy and humid. High 82.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chances of showers and storms overnight. Muggy. Low 68

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Breezy & humid. High around 80.

Mainly dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday and less humid conditions. Back to chances for showers and storms for the end of the week. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.