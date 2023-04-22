Roads are drying out this morning as the rain has moved to the east. Additional showers are possible today, mainly this afternoon and they will be scattered. Much cooler on this Earth day as highs only reach into the 50s.

TODAY: Breezy and cooler. Scattered showers, mainly this afternoon. High 55

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Decreasing clouds and colder with patchy frost. Low 34

SUNDAY: A chilly day with a low chance of a shower. High 50

Temperatures remain below average for the next several days. Normal high is 67.