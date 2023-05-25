Winds pick up today, coming in between 10 and 20 mph from the northeast. This will continue to pump in cooler-than-normal air to the Miami Valley. Highs this afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 60s, and lows tonight look chilly as they drop into the 40s. We will see a mix of clouds and some sun, and dry conditions continue.

Full sunshine returns on Friday, as temperatures start to warm. Highs will be closer to normal, in the mid 70s. It looks like a fantastic start to the holiday weekend!

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 68

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 44

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy and nice. High 74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight shower chance south. High 80

Slight rain chances start to show up on Sunday, as a system moves south of the area. Right now, the rain chance is low… and limited to our southern counties. We will continue to watch this through the weekend.