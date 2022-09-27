It will be a little cooler today, as temperatures continue to run below normal. We’ll see breezy conditions as highs only reach the low 60s. There is also a slight chance of a spotty shower. This will be most likely north of I-70.

Any showers will end this evening, and we expect dry weather overnight. Wednesday will also be a dry day, with a mix of sun and clouds and continued cool temperatures.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool with a slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly north. High 63

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool. High 62

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 66

More sun is in the forecast for the second half of the week. Temperatures will also begin a slow warming trend, and readings will reach the low 70s again Friday into the weekend.