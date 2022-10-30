Clouds increase today and bring in chances of a few showers this afternoon. Some locations won’t see wet weather until this evening. This may impact Halloween and trick or treating activities tonight. Temperatures will at least be mild with highs in the 60s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers developing this afternoon. High 67

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Low 56

HALLOWEEN (MONDAY): Periods of showers. High 68

Mother nature brings us some tricks as we continue with chances of rain on Halloween and Halloween night. On Tuesday, clouds start to break and conditions dry out. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 60s and low 70s.