Quiet but warm and dry weather continues through the end of the workweek. We will see a lot of sunshine on Thursday, and humidity levels will even drop a bit.

TONIGHT: Clearing and a little cooler. Low 56

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm with lower humidity. High 84

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with clouds increasing in the afternoon and still warm. High 83

It will be dry for one more day on Friday before rain chances climb over the weekend.