Quiet but warm and dry weather continues through the end of the workweek. We will see a lot of sunshine on Thursday, and humidity levels will even drop a bit.
TONIGHT: Clearing and a little cooler. Low 56
THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm with lower humidity. High 84
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with clouds increasing in the afternoon and still warm. High 83
It will be dry for one more day on Friday before rain chances climb over the weekend.