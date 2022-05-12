The summer-like warmth continues today. After hitting 86 yesterday, our high today will get to 85. That forecasted high is near a record, which was set in 1982 at 87 degrees at the Dayton International airport.

Lots of sunshine will continue through the daytime. Overnight, we can expect clear skies and another warm night. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, but the sunshine continues as the omega blocking pattern is still with us.

Shower and storm chances arrive going into the weekend.



Today: A high of 85 degrees. Sunny skies. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.



Tonight: A low of 60 degrees. Clear skies. Winds E becoming SE at 5 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 82 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.