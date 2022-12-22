The day starts off pretty quiet with mild temperatures and calm winds. We will see showers on and off throughout the day. As the sun goes down, arctic air surges in, and temperatures fall into the single digits very quickly, changing the rain to snow, and freezing the rain that has fallen.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph tonight, blowing any snow that has fallen leaving snow drifts several feet deep while some areas will be stripped of snow.

Tomorrow afternoon, the winds gust to 55 mph. With temperatures dropping to the single digits as highs tomorrow, wind chills will be as low as -30 degrees. This is why there is a wind chill warning in place until Christmas Eve at 4 AM.

Saturday looks to be better, but still windy. Temperatures will get to around 12 degrees Saturday with some flurries possible.



Today: A high of 42 degrees. Rain is likely.

Tonight: A low of -3 degrees. Rain changes to snow early, with blowing snow at times.

Tomorrow: A high of 3 degrees. Snow possible in the morning with wind chill values as low as -30 degrees.