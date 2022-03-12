***We spring forward tonight as we lose an hour of sleep with the return to Daylight Saving Time.***

It’s back to winter-like weather today with periods of snow showers throughout the day. No additional snow accumulation is expected but visibilities may be reduced at times.

Temperatures remain in the 20s and winds will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph this afternoon.

TODAY: Periods of snow showers. Brisk and very cold. High 27. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

TONIGHT: Winds relax and temperatures remain unseasonably cold. Low near 20

SUNDAY: Windy and milder. High 46

Temperatures jump into the 50s as we head back to work and school. A low chance of rain on Tuesday. Temperatures then warm into the 60s for the middle through the end of the week with rain returning on Friday.