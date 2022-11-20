Starting out this morning in the teens with wind chills in the single digits to around zero. Temperatures will have a difficult time warming up today after a cold front ushered in colder air last night. Keep in mind, that normal lows are around 35 and today we will barely make 30 degrees for the high.

On the flip side, there will be a cloudless sky with full sunshine.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cold. Wind chills in the teens and 20s. High 30

TONIGHT: Clear and still very cold. Low 20.

MONDAY: Continued sunny and a little milder. High 45

Dry weather along with sunny skies are expected through Wednesday. Thanksgiving day, clouds increase and there is a chance of rain and snow showers by evening. Highs this week moderate to the low 50s.