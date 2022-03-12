***We spring forward tonight as we lose an hour of sleep with the return to Daylight Saving Time.***

Winter like conditions tonight. Wind chills in the single digits, with a small window of clearing in the clouds before clouds roll back in later tonight. A chance of some snow flurries tomorrow in the morning up to the north before noon.

TONIGHT: Winds relax and temperatures remain unseasonably cold. Low in the teens.

SUNDAY: Windy and milder. A chance of morning flurries in the northern Miami Valley. High 47.

Temperatures jump into the 50s as we head back to work and school. Temperatures then warm into the 60s for the middle through the end of the week with rain returning on Friday.