Fog and low visibility will plague the Miami Valley through the morning commute. We’ll see lots of clouds today, with the slight chance of a spotty shower, especially north and west of Dayton. The sun will peek out this afternoon, and highs will eventually hit the low 70s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry. It will be a great night to keep the windows open, with comfortably cool readings in the upper 50s. It does warm up this weekend, but with a decent breeze and low humidity, it will feel pleasantly warm.

TODAY: Morning fog, slight shower chance. Mostly cloudy with some breaks of afternoon sun. High 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High 84

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High 83

Dry weather and warm temperatures will stick around on Sunday. Showers and the chance of thunder arrive Sunday night and continue Monday as a cold front crosses the region. It will feel cooler behind that front next week.