A warm stretch ending the year, and going into the new year. The next 7 days will be wet.





A taste of what is to come on your Thursday. Getting into the 40s this afternoon, with the sunshine. Unfortunately the sun won’t last forever, as clouds build to begin tomorrow. We will see mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Overnight shower chances move in, and are likely as we go through the day on Friday, into Saturday, potentially soaking your New Year’s Eve plans (may be a good night to stay in and watch the Buckeyes!). We will see temperatures well above average to begin the year of 2023, but rain chances quickly arrive going into Tuesday.



Tonight: A low of 37 degrees. Clouds increase late.

Tomorrow: A high of 54 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 47 degrees. Showers possible with cloudy skies.

