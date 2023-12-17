Showers gave way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Tonight we will see temperatures fall to the 30s. Late in the night, chances of showers will arrive. Waking up tomorrow to showers that will transition to snow as temperatures continue to fall through the day. We will have snow showers in the middle of the day, and the chance for some snow squalls paired with windy conditions could reduce visibilities into the afternoon. Ground temperatures should stay warm enough in the morning to avoid accumulation, but as temperatures fall into the afternoon, it will begin to stick. As the sun goes down, snow showers will continue, and with temperatures continuing to fall, there could be some slick spots. This is why the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10AM until 1 AM. Snow accumulations under an inch for much of the area, but the northwest could see up to 2 inches locally. Following this, quiet weather for much of the week with sunshine, turning warmer for the second half of the week. Shower chances headed into the weekend, with warmth.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction