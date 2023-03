Sadly, the warmth will not continue for the rest of the work week. As a cold front moves through tonight, shower chances will increase around 7 and 8, and move out as the cold front sweeps through. Temperatures will only get into the mid 40s tomorrow and hover around 50 for much of the week. We stay dry until the weekend when another strong low moves through bringing windy conditions and chances of rain and snow.

