We have enjoyed such a nice, warm stretch of weather, but that is ending today as a cold front moves in. Showers will spread in from the west as a slow-moving cold front arrives. Temperatures will be cooler, but seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s.

We expect a chilly rain tonight as it falls steady for a good chunk of the night. Saturday will feature some dry time, but we will continue a chance of a few spotty showers. It will be a much cooler weekend!

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and seasonable with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 65

TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Low 44

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers at times. High 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 50

A few mornings to watch for frost potential are Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures look to stay below normal most of next week.