An abundance of sunshine today along with comfortable afternoon temperatures. A perfect day for last minute Halloween preparations, pumpkin picking and leaf peeping. Tonight, some scattered clouds start to roll into the area. Those clouds bring in chances of much needed showers on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. High 68

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 46

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and sun. PM scattered showers develop. High 68

For Halloween on Monday, there are chances of scattered showers but temperatures will still be running above average in the 60s. The rest of the week looks dry with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s and low 70s.