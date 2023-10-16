Clouds linger today, as does cooler air. High temperatures this afternoon will continue to run below normal by about ten degrees. We expect highs in the mid 50s. We also have the slight chance of a few sprinkles or spotty light showers today.

Overnight will be cloudy, chilly and dry. And on Tuesday, it starts off mostly cloudy, but we do expect some gradual clearing in the afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with a few sprinkles or light showers. High 55

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Low 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a little more sun late in the day. High 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High 66

We’ll see even more sunshine on Wednesday, and temperatures will be a bit milder. Highs will be back near normal, with readings in the mid 60s expected.