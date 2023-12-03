We are sandwiched between systems today. Later this afternoon an area of low pressure deepens and the winds strengthen. Scattered showers develop after morning fog and drizzle. Most of the shower activity occurs this afternoon.

TODAY: Morning fog/drizzle. Becoming windy with scattered showers. High 51, cooler north.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler, but seasonable. High 44

Another storm system pushes through the area on Tuesday. This system should bring a mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the 40s through Wednesday. Temperatures rebound into the 50s Thursday through Saturday along with gusty winds.