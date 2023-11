Another seasonable day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A dry cold front swings through the Ohio valley Monday night. Plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. Next chance of rain is on Friday.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High 55

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 35

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. High 62

A little cooler Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Highs in the 60s return for Wednesday through Friday. Best chances of rain is on Friday.