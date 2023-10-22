***FROST ADVISORIES AND FREEZE WARNINGS TONIGHT FOR THE MIAMI VALLEY THROUGH 9 AM MONDAY MORNING***

Lots of sunshine by this afternoon as high pressure builds into the area today. With this new air mass, today will be a little cooler than on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s which is about 10 degrees below normal. Tonight, under clear skies frost and freeze conditions are expected to develop throughout the Miami Valley as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 55

TONIGHT: Frost/Freeze possible. Clear and cold. Low 35, colder in outlying areas.

MONDAY: AM frost, mostly sunny. High 62

Warmer temperatures are in store for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s, lows mainly in the 50s. Chances of rain mid to late week.