High pressure builds into the area today and clouds start to break up. Sunshine ends our day and skies remain mainly clear overnight. Highs in the 30s today with it being the coolest day of the week.

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. High near 40

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 26

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 46.

Dry weather and temperatures mainly in the 40s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows mainly in the 20s.