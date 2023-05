Rain fell overnight with the passage of a cold front. Today skies become mostly sunny and the winds usher in cooler temperatures from the northwest. A gorgeous weekend is shaping up with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

TODAY: Increasing sunshine. Breezy & cooler. High 68

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 47

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 76.

A nice stretch of dry and warm weather this week. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Lows in the 50s.