Drier and less humid air pushes into the Miami Valley this afternoon. High pressure will give us beautiful weather this holiday weekend. Perfect evenings for fireworks and outdoor festivities. Monday late afternoon and evening there is a low chance of a stray shower or storm.

TODAY: Becoming less humid and partly cloudy. Not as hot. High 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 88

Hot and humid on the Fourth of July with a low chance of a stray storm in the evening. More active weather for the rest of the week with daily chances of showers and storms and highs in the low 90s for several days.