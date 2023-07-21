A great weather day is shaping up after storms on Thursday night. Some locations picked up to one and a half inches of rain last night. Today will be dry as the air mass becomes less humid. Temperatures should reach into the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon. And for those of you attending the Dayton Air Show or other outdoor events, this weekend looks great with highs in the 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High 80

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62

SATURDAY: Lower humidity. Partly sunny. Isolated PM shower. High 82

A warming trend is in store for the Miami Valley over the next several days. By the middle of next week, we may be looking at 90-plus-degree heat.