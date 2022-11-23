We will enjoy yet another sunny, pleasantly cool afternoon. This is perfect weather for any holiday travel plans you have regionally. Highs will be running about 10-degrees above normal, and it won’t be as breezy as it was earlier this week.

Overnight, we will notice high clouds moving into the Miami Valley. It will stay dry, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thanksgiving. Again, we expect the daylight hours to remain dry, with the chance for showers arriving after 10 pm.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 58

TONIGHT: High clouds, cold. Low 34

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny continued nice. High 58

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. Cool. High 52

Showers will linger into Friday morning, before ending. It looks dry again for the Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton Friday evening. More showers move in late