A warming trend continues across the region through the weekend. After some areas of morning frost, today will be mostly sunny and mild. It looks really nice, with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and not quite as cold, with lows in the lower 40s. Friday will start off sunny, but will become partly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the low 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, nice and mild. High 65

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 43

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny, pleasant. High 71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 75

Dry weather will continue through Saturday night. Unfortunately, it now looks like rain is possible on Sunday. It does not look like a washout, but some scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact the area.