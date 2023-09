Starting out with seasonably cool temperatures this morning. Temperatures rise to around 70 by noon and peak in the upper 70s this afternoon. Some clouds roll in later today and increase overnight tonight. Low chances of rain mid week.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High 78

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low near 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 77

Chances of rain develop late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Otherwise, highs in the 70s and lows mainly in the 50s.