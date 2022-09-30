The end of the work week will be beautiful. Temperatures nearing 70 this afternoon, with a lot of sunshine. But the remnants of Ian will move northward and bring some clouds later today. Through the night clouds will continue to build and become mostly cloudy by the morning tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies continue through Saturday with a small chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunday begins sunny skies and temperatures around 70 that will continue through the week.



Today: A high of 68 degrees. Sun early with high clouds building later in the afternoon.



Tonight: A low of 47 degrees. Increasing clouds.



Tomorrow: A high of 68 degrees. Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the afternoon/evening.

