What a beautiful first full day of spring! This evening we continue with gorgeous weather, comfortable temperatures and mainly clear skies. Clouds increase and thicken up overnight. Showers spread into the Miami Valley by Tuesday morning, most likely during the morning rush hour. Lows are mild tonight, in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 47

TUESDAY: Showers likely, a little cooler and breezy. High 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers persist, very mild and breezy. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 67

Cooler weather for the end of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Chances of rain continue through Saturday.