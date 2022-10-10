Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons will be the rule through the first part of the week. We’ll enjoy another sunny day, and afternoon highs will get a little bit warmer. Readings push up near 70 degrees today, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Tonight will be clear, with lows dropping into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a few more clouds moving in during the late afternoon hours. A warming trend will continue, with highs in the mid-70s expected.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with scattered showers. High 72

A cold front will move into the region on Wednesday, and that will bring in the next chance for showers. It will still be mild and breezy throughout the day.