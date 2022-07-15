A great way to end the work week as we expect sunshine in the morning today with some clouds filling in by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will be pleasant, but overnight we will see the humidity rising and the chances of showers increasing later in the night. Shower chances continue tomorrow in the morning which could affect the Dragons 5k. Another chance of thunderstorms will arrive later in the afternoon and early evening. We are not expecting much rainfall from these showers and storms. Sunday will feature the highest rainfall totals, with some areas receiving upwards of 1 to 2 inches of precipitation. Humidity will persist through the work week, getting up to the 90s by Wednesday.



Today: A high of 87 degrees. Morning sunshine, but partly cloudy in the afternoon.



Tonight: A low of 68 degrees. Mostly cloudy with showers late in the night.



Tomorrow: A high of 89 degrees. Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning. Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

