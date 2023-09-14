A large area of high pressure over the Great Lakes is setting us up for some fantastic September weather. Today we will enjoy abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s. Tonight looks clear and cool… if not a little chilly. Lows drop into the upper 40s.

Friday will be another really nice day, with continued sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will start to warm a bit each day through the first part of the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 73

TONIGHT: Clear and a little chilly. Low 48

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 76

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

While Saturday looks dry and warm, Sunday will have the slight chance of a few showers as a cold front moves through. Not every spot is expected to see rain, however, the chance is not very high.