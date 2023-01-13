It is another cloudy day across the Miami Valley. We will see some occasional flurries or light snow showers, as colder air continues to move in. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid-30s today. It will be a little breezy, and that will keep wind chill in the 20s.

Tonight, clouds begin to clear out late. This will set us up for a bright Saturday. We expect a lot of sunshine, but it will still be cold, with highs in the mid-30s again.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and much colder with scattered flurries or light snow showers. Little, if any, snow accumulation. High 34

TONIGHT: Clearing late, breezy and cold. Low 21

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cold. High 36

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High 45

After a cold morning, it will warm up Sunday afternoon. We’ll see sunshine and highs pushing into the mid-40s. It looks even warmer next week, but active weather returns with an increasing chance of rain showers late Monday.