Low pressure south of the Miami Valley will slowly lift north today into Friday. This will bring the return of clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the mid-70s this afternoon. It will become mostly cloudy and we’ll have a slight shower chance.

Overnight, showers will develop and continue into Friday morning. It will be another mostly cloudy/cloudy day, with a spotty thunderstorm possible in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to run below normal.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a slight shower chance. High 75

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with showers developing. Low 63

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High 84

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and quite warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High 87

The weekend looks warmer, but still unsettled. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible each day.