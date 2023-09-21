Tonight looks partly cloudy and mild, and we get back to a lot of sunshine on Friday. Temperatures will again push into the 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

The weather looks fantastic for Buckeye Blast Saturday evening. It will be clear and dry with temperatures dropping through the 70s and into the 60s. Have long sleeves available for later in the evening. Sunday will be another nice day to wrap up the weekend.