Tonight will be clear and cool. Saturday looks mostly sunny to start with a few more clouds moving in during the afternoon. Highs will continue to warm, reaching the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon and pleasantly warm. High 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 57

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a spotty shower. High 74

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and warmer with a very slight chance of a spotty shower. High 82

An area of low pressure to our southeast will bring more clouds to the Miami Valley on Sunday. There is also the slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly in areas south and east of Dayton. Cloud cover and shower potential may keep high temperatures a bit lower.